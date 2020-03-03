After record 42-medal haul, Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda set to rest for one month

When Srinivas was asked about the invitation by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to take part in athletics training, he said that he will take up the offer only after resting for a month.

news Sport

With only one more Kambala event left in the current season, jockey Srinivas Gowda has won 42 medals in the current season, a record in the history of Kambala.

Srinivas, by winning four medals in the Kambala held at Venoor recently taking his medal tally to 35, had already broken the record set by Hukkeri Shetty who had earlier won 32 medals in a season. Later, at Paivalike Kambala in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, he bagged four medals. On Sunday, Gowda won three more medals at the Vijaya-Vikrama Kambala held at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. The final Kambala of the season is slated to be held at Belthangady on March 7.

When Srinivas was asked about the invitation by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to take part in athletics training, he said that he will take up the offer only after resting for a month. "For one month, I want to rest because the Kambala season was long and tiring. After the rest, I plan to train with coaches in Alvas college in Moodabidri before working with coaches affiliated to SAI in Bengaluru," Srinivas Gowda told TNM.

The Vijaya-Vikrama Kambala also created a new record for the time taken for its completion which was around 35 hours. The Kambala, that began at 10 am on Saturday, lasted till about 9 pm on Sunday and saw 142 pairs of buffaloes participate in it.

Kambala Samiti is set to streamline the rules and procedures in Kambala events as per the directions of the state government, which includes proper handling of the animals. The Samiti also wants all Kambalas to be completed within a 24-hour duration, Samiti member Rajiv Shetty Edthur said.

Srinivas shot to fame for a record-breaking performance in a Kambala race in Aikala village of Dakshina Kannada on February 1. According to referees at the event, Srinivas ran 142.50 metres in 13.62 seconds. The record was reportedly eclipsed by Nishant Shetty, another Kambala jockey who ran 143 m in 13.68 seconds.

Kambala is the traditional buffalo racing sport held in coastal districts of Karnataka. The races are held on slushy paddy fields in which a pair of buffaloes, sometimes tied to a plough, run in parallel tracks with a farmer (jockey) controlling them.

With inputs from PTI