After Pawan Kalyan’s Save AP Roads drive, CM Jagan orders repair works

The opposition TDP and Jana Sena Party have been calling attention to damaged roads and highways in the state that are prone to waterlogging and accidents.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials on Monday, September 6, to focus on road repair works in the state once the monsoon recedes. Blaming the previous TDP government for neglected road maintenance, he said that since the YSRCP government came to power in 2019, heavy rains had damaged the roads. The acknowledgment came in the wake of an online campaign by Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) over the past week, where members and supporters of the party have been posting images of damaged roads from cities and towns across the state, amid heavy rains in various parts, especially the Coastal Andhra region.

Thousands of such images were posted with the hashtag #JSPForAP_Roads, as part of a campaign called for by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. Stating that many people have lost their lives or faced danger and suffered injuries due to the terrible condition of roads in the state, he invited supporters to share the status of roads in their respective constituencies with the hashtag #JSPForAP_Roads from September 2, to elicit a response from the YSRCP government. Earlier in July, the TDP had also held protests regarding damaged roads and highways in the state prone to waterlogging.

On Monday, CM Jagan alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and a section of the media were spreading false information over government inaction in the matter, and claimed that his government has set up a special fund for road repairs. Officials said that plans for the construction of new roads are being prepared with the financial assistance of Rs 6,400 crore from the New Development Bank.

Pawan Kalyan and JSP members had alleged that a JSP leader Pedada Ramamohan Rao was attacked on Sunday in the Amadalavalasa town of Srikakulam district by YSRCP workers in the presence of police officers, for putting up a flex board depicting bad roads in the town as part of the same campaign.

On Monday, following CM Jagan’s announcement that the government would focus on road repairs, Pawan Kalyan appealed to his party workers to collect details pertaining to damaged roads, including the length of damaged roads and the extent of repair works needed, to question the government once the monsoon recedes in October. “The YSRCP government has opened its eyes and started thinking about the road repairs and construction only after Janasena leaders and cadre have exposed how bad the roads are in the state through social media platforms,” Pawan Kalyan said.

