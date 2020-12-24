After outrage, Chennai corporation rolls back garbage collection fee

This was done a day after the charges were announced, based on the response to the decision from residents and traders associations.

news Civic issues

The Chennai corporation on Thursday announced that its decision to charge residents a user fee for garbage collection from January 1, 2021 was being rolled back. This was done a day after the charges were announced, based on the response to the decision from residents and traders associations.

According to the civic body's latest press release, a roll back was requested due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The representatives from residents and traders associations sent in their requests, following which, the Corporation then decided to not implement the user fee collection from .

DMK President MK Stalin too had hit out at the AIADMK government over the decision to levy a user fee on property owners for garbage removal. He claimed that levying such a charge is against democracy.

Stalin pointed out that the user fee will be applicable for social, religious and other events in public space based on the number of participants and that this will lead to several problems.

He further pointed out that charges for religious events which are held in public spaces including roads, and for various organisations which hold protests in public places is not democratic.

As per the Corporation's original plans, for residential buildings the monthly charges were supposed to range from Rs.10 to Rs.100 based on the built up area of the construction. For wedding halls and community centres, the charges range from Rs 1000 to Rs 15000 a month, while for restaurants and hotels, the user charges range from Rs 300 to Rs 5000 per month. This was all based on average garbage generated per month.

The rates began at Rs.2000 for cinema halls and ranged between Rs.300 and Rs.3000 for office spaces.

For place of worship and other categories the charge ranged from Rs.250 to Rs.300.