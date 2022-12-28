After open letter criticising Kochi Biennale’s conduct, organisers issue apology

Bose Krishnamachari, the president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, said that the Board of Trustees will look at the issues and plan to “bring forth necessary institutional reforms”.

The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), which organises the iconic Kochi Muziris Biennale, has issued an apology after several artists complained of inefficiencies in the event. Over 50 artists wrote an open letter expressing “shock and concern” over the way the event has unfolded. Responding to this, Bose Krishnamachari, president of the KBF, said that the organisation takes full responsibility for “operational failures, lack of interpersonal communications leaving behind an avoidable sense of neglect”.

The fifth edition of the Biennale, which was scheduled to be inaugurated on 12 December, was abruptly postponed to 23 December on a very short notice due to the unavailability of venues. This came as a shock to the scores of artists, art lovers, curators, and critics from across the globe who had flown in for the inauguration. Addressing this, Bose said, “Ever since the sites were made available just days before the show, the thought of postponement was under active consideration. Reviews brought out that the rate of progress of production work was similar to those of previous editions. Untimely cyclonic rains did interfere, but in the end it was a grievous error of judgement.”

“As an artist-led and run Biennale, we realise that we have disappointed the very core of our perspectives and ambition — the artists — and we outright acknowledge the fair criticism, positions and feedback offered by the artists, stakeholders, supporters and our own teams,” the statement added.

Acknowledging the “operational, production, financial and organisational deficiencies in the conduct of the Biennale” pointed out by the artists, Bose said that the issues said that the KBF has been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Unfortunately poor finances, attrition of manpower, pandemic, uncertainties regarding sites, all affected us gravely. The Board of Trustees has decided to take a hard look at these issues during the first quarter of 2023, and plan to bring forth necessary institutional reforms with expert feedback and plans, so that these issues don’t repeat,” Bose said. The results of this review will be published in the public domain, he added.

“We offer no excuses, and hope to progress with your support and counsel towards being a better, accountable institution and community,” the statement said. “We hope that this Biennale, now that it is open, will once again deliver the ‘unique space for creative expression, learning, conversation, and dissent’ that we all value,” it added.