After one-year delay, Smart City work commences in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park

The park is expected to get new walkways and jogging tracks as a part of the Smart City initiative.

Smart City work began in Cubbon Park on Sunday after a year of delay due the pandemic. The first leg of this redevelopment project includes building a new four-kilometre walking path that will course through the entire park, upgraded jogging tracks, and a lotus pond, a Times of India report said. The first phase of the project costs Rs 17 crores and the second phase, Rs. 17.8 crores.

The Deputy Director of Horticulture (Cubbon Park), J Gunavantha said, “We are planning to bring more varieties of lotuses to the pond so it adds value to the park.” He also stated that the planning of this project had been underway since 2018 but was not implemented due to multiple reasons.

The director mentioned that the cement of the paths has worn off because they were constructed 20 years ago and had to be fixed. However, seeking assistance from the government for renovations had not been effective, he added. A survey of the park was undertaken in October 2020 and J Gunavantha was optimistic about the number of projects that would be taken up under the Smart City initiative.

When the project was taken up, it was not without concerns. At a public consultation meeting held on February 2, 2020, citizens raised issues like “increasing concretisation of the park, heavy vehicular movement and the noise and air pollution.” Their concerns were addressed by the Managing Director of Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL) Hephsiba R Korlapati, who said their goals are sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity and will “redevelop the park without disturbing nature in any way.” Neelam Manjunath, the chairperson of Bamboo Society of India (Karnataka Chapter), stated that a bamboo park will be developed, which will also act as an oxygen park.

The park authorities are hopeful that the Smart City Project will be completed by mid-2021.