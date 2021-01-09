After much delay, Vytilla, Kundannur flyovers to be inaugurated by Kerala CM

On January 2, some people allowed traffic through the Vytilla flyover, asking why they had to wait for the CM to inaugurate it.

news Infrastructure

The Vytilla and Kundannur flyovers in Keralaâ€™s Kochi will finally be opened on Saturday after a huge delay in its inauguration. The two flyovers were built at a cost of Rs 165 crore, which was funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The flyovers are expected to ease the huge traffic congestion in the National Highway bypass that connects Vytilla and Aroor. At Vytilla junction, one of the busiest spots in Kochi, for vehicles not using the flyover and going in different directions, the Public Works Department (PWD) has built traffic islands and a roundabout.

Even as the Vytilla flyoverâ€™s inauguration by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was slated on Saturday, on January 2, some people allowed traffic through the flyovers, which later resulted in a huge traffic jam. Seven persons, identified as leaders of a peopleâ€™s group in the city named V4Kerala, were arrested by police.

Some among them were the first to use the flyover while others removed barricades and asked other vehicles to enter. Vytilla has witnessed hours of traffic blocks due to the construction of this flyover. Meanwhile, after the issue, many criticised the Kerala government, asking why it was necessary to wait for the Chief Minister to inaugurate the flyover, when it was already ready.

Former Kerala High Court judge justice Kemal Pasha had told the media that there is nothing unusual in people opening a bridge and asked why they had to wait for the CM. He said that both Vytilla and Kundannur flyovers were waiting to be inaugurated even after its works were over. He also said that it was people's money used to build the flyover and it was not owned by any leaders.

He also hit out at the government, stating that the delay in opening the flyovers, was to ensure gains in the upcoming Assembly elections.