After Kerala doctor's murder, Ordinance amending hospital protection law awaited

The amendment is proposed to the Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Viole-nce and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

news News

The Kerala cabinet is expected to float an ordinance amending hospital protection law when it meets on Wednesday, May 17, days after a woman house surgeon was murdered by a man who was under police custody and was brought for medical treatment. The amendment is proposed to the Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Viole-nce and Damage to Property) Act, 2012, and has been a long standing demand of the Indian Medical Association and in the wake of the murder of 22-year-old Vandana Das, it has gathered momentum.

Even as these activities are on, at the state-run Medical College hospital at Kochi, Kalamassery, a young patient Doyal who was brought with injuries, on Monday night turned violent and according to officials at the hospital, slapped a duty doctor. Doyal was irritated and turned violent while being treated and following his outburst, the local police arrived and took him into custody. A similar incident was reported at the state-run General hospital when a patient turned violent and misbehaved with a doctor and was soon taken into custody.

Meanwhile, IMA state president Dr Sulphi Noohu said that apart from the long overdue amendment to the Act, the need of the hour is that the civil society should come out in the open and condemn the acts being conducted against the medical professionals. "Hospitals should be declared as high security zones, similar to airports and railway stations. The proposed Act should be strong in the fundamental areas and should not be a toothless one. Rules should be clear, similar to the West on the basic protocols to be followed when those patients who are likely to turn violent come before medical professionals. We are all waiting for the Act," said Noohu.

He also said that recommendations, including fastracking of doctor assault cases, increase in the quantum of punishment and penalty, and registering case within one hour of the incident and closing the case within one year, has been proposed to the government. According to a Times of India report, The amendment has been prepared by a committee of officials from home department, health department and law department.

In a related development, Sandeep, the suspended school teacher who used a surgical knife and stabbed Vandana to death, was on Tuesday brought to the local court at Kottarakara as his custody period ended. Police have sought extension of his custody.

(With IANS inputs)