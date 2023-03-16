After Kerala CPI(M) secy’s Rs 1-crore defamation notice, Swapna says will not apologise

The counsel of CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan has sent a notice to Swapna Suresh for the alleged defamatory remarks she made against him.

Reacting to a defamation notice of Rs 1 crore from the counsel of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, Swapna Suresh — the prime accused in the gold smuggling and Life Mission bribery case — said on Thursday, March 16 that she will not apologise to him. Speaking to the media soon after giving her statement to the Bengaluru Police in a case that she has filed against Vijesh Pillai, an ‘intermediary’ who according to her met her under the pretext of making a web series.

Swapna said Vijesh threatened her that Govindan has said he will eliminate her if she does not withdraw all the allegations levelled against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family by accepting Rs 30 crore. The offer also allegedly included helping her to move to Malaysia. “Though I am unable to reveal what happened with the police statements that were taken from me, one thing I will make very clear, I am not going to apologise to Govindan. Once I get his notice, my lawyer will reply to it,” said Swapna.

“It's a pity that the Kerala Police have registered a case against me on the complaint given by Pillai. Everyone knows that last year something similar happened with another person, Shaj Kiran, who said he was sent by the Chief Minister. Now comes another one, Pillai. Let me make another thing very clear, even if the Kerala Police are going to register cases from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, I am not going to go back. I will bring out everything against Vijayan, his wife, son, and daughter,” said Swapna.

“I do not know how a defamation case filed by Govindan against me is being portrayed as a criminal case against me,” she added.

Now all eyes are on the Kerala Police, which have registered the case against Swapna. It is a matter of time before the police send her a notice to appear before them, as she is now residing in Bengaluru. “I know very well that the Kerala Police have been trying their best to put me behind bars for at least three years,” said Swapna.

Meanwhile, Pillai, who has been served a notice to appear before the Karnataka Police on Thursday said he will appear on Friday along with his lawyer.