After Karnataka schools reopen, 211 teachers test positive for coronavirus

The government had mandated that all teaching and non-teaching staff must undergo a COVID-19 test before educational institutions reopened.

As many as 211 teachers across Karnataka have tested positive for the coronavirus just seven days after schools and colleges reopened in the state. The figure went up to 236 after several non-teaching staff members also tested positive. The government had mandated that all teaching and non-teaching staff must undergo a COVID-19 test before educational institutions reopened.

In Uttara Kannada district, 20 people, including teachers and non-teaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus while in Belagavi, 19 teachers and six non-teaching staff tested positive. In the districts of Shivamogga, Hassan and Mandya, a total of 39 teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus. In the districts of Tumakuru, Mysuru, Chamrajnagar and Gadag, as many as 45 teachers tested positive along with two non-teaching staff members. The results have created a sense of fear among parents and students.

However, in three places in the state â€” Chikkaballapur, Bellary and Madhugiri, none of the teaching or non-teaching staff members tested positive. Students of Classes 10 and 12 in Karnataka returned to schools on January 1 after a nine-month break, following the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Government schools in Karnataka reported a large number of students turning up for classes in school.

The students were allowed to enter the school premises after undergoing temperature checks, were asked to compulsorily wear masks and sanitise their hands. Students who wished to attend classes in school were also asked to carry letters of consent from their parents.

Regular classes for Class 11 students are expected to resume from January 15. The Vidyagama scheme for students of Classes 6 to 9 is also expected to resume shortly. Schools were reopened under directions of a Technical Advisory Committee and Health Department.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 970 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9.25 lakh, out of which 9.04 lakh people have been discharged after recovery. With three more deaths, the toll rose to 12,134. The number of active cases in the state stands at 9,119.