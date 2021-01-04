After Jio towers damaged, Reliance assures it has no plans to do contract farming

In a petition to be filed with the Punjab and Haryana High Court, it has sought government intervention for the vandalism on its towers to be stopped.

Money Farm laws

Reliance Industries is set to file a petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday to stop the “illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants”. This comes after over 1,500 of its towers were allegedly damaged in the two states by farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Jio towers have been damaged amid fears that the new laws will lead to exploitation at the hands of corporates, especially large business groups such as Reliance Industries and the Adani Group.

Amid growing criticism against the company during farmer protests, Reliance Industries, in a statement, claimed the company, its subsidiary Reliance Jio or any other party have not done any corporate or contract farming and has no plans to enter the business.

It added that neither Reliance nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased any agricultural land, “directly or indirectly, in Punjab/Haryana or anywhere else in India, for the purpose of “corporate” or “contract” farming. “We have absolutely no plans to do so,” it added.

It also further clarified that Reliance Retail buys from suppliers and manufacturers and never directly from the farmer.

“It has never entered into long-term procurement contracts to gain unfair advantage over farmers or sought that its suppliers buy from farmers at less than remunerative prices, nor will it ever do so,” it said.

The company added that it supports that farmers get a fair and profitable price on a predictable basis for what they produce, and that it seeks “significant augmentation of their incomes on a sustainable basis, and pledges to work towards this goal”.

“Indeed, we shall insist on our suppliers to strictly abide by the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism, and/or any other mechanism for remunerative price for farm produce, as may be determined and implemented by the government,” Reliance added in a media statement.

In its petition, it has sought government intervention for the vandalism to be stopped. “These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of its employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by its subsidiaries in the two states,” it said.

It also alleged that the vandalism has been instigated by vested interests and business rivals.

“Taking advantage of the ongoing farmers’ agitation near the national capital, these vested interests have launched an incessant, malicious and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth,” it said.

It told the court that it has nothing to do with the farm laws, and the laws do not benefit it.

It further claimed to be, in fact, helping the interests of farmers stating that Reliance Retail has brought gains to farmers and consumers, Jio has provided affordable connectivity and has helped them participate in digital commerce.

“However, our company, through its Petition in the Honourable High Court, has sought punitive and deterrent action against miscreants and vested interests, so that Reliance can run all its businesses smoothly in Punjab and Haryana once again,” Reliance Industries said.