After JD(S)-BJP tie-up, Pratap Shetty resigns as Karnataka Legislative Council head

Senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti is likely to succeed him, as the BJP and JD(S) have formed a new alliance.

news Politics

In an expected development, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman K Pratap Chandra Shetty of the Congress resigned from his post on Thursday. Senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti is likely to succeed him as the BJP and JD(S) have formed a new alliance to outnumber the Congress. MK Pranesh of the BJP was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Council on January 29 as part of the same arrangement. The election for the Deputy Chairman was necessitated due to the recent death of former Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda of the JD(S).

Currently, the ruling BJP is the single largest party in the Council with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29, including Shetty, and JD(S) has 13 seats. Shetty had previously voiced his desire to resign in December (2020) after the Congress lost the tag of the largest party in the Council. But due to the insistence of Congress Legislature party leader Siddarmaiah, he had continued in the post.

It was reported that following the December 15 ruckus in the Council that Shetty had mulled resigning. That day, the BJP-JDS and Congress members hurled abuses and pushed each other. Some even pulled down the Deputy Chairman from his seat over a row pertaining to the no-confidence motion sought to be moved against Prathap Chandra Shetty.

With a no-confidence motion moved against Shetty, it was clear that he had to discontinue from his position.

In his farewell speech in Kannada addressing Council members, Shetty stated that with Gowda's sudden demise, and as a result of this, he had to continue "unwillingly".

On December 29, Gowda's body was found on a railway track in Chikkamagaluru, a few kilometres away from his farmhouse. This further complicated the matter, with both the ruling and the opposition parties trading barbs against each other on this death.

"I am deeply hurt by the unsavoury incidents that took place from December 7 to 12, and December 15 last year. One of the oldest Upper Houses, which has a history of 113 years... this House was never a witness to such unpleasant scenes. This will remain the saddest moment of my life. This was not the case when I had joined politics 37 years ago and most of my contemporaries will surely agree with my viewpoint," said Shetty.

"The floor strength alone cannot be the only yardstick to assess one's popularity or reputation. The politics is always decided by the majority, whether inside the House or outside. But I wish for the House to deliberate more about issues concerning the country's majority â€” Dalits, backwards, and farmers instead of focussing more on just floor strength," he added.