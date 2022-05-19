After hijab ban, Karnataka makes uniforms compulsory for PU students

The uniforms prescribed by the college development committees will be compulsory for the academic year 2022-23.

Following the Karnataka High Court order after the controversy over the wearing of the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka, the state's department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee (CDC) compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year. Following the controversy earlier this year, the Karnataka government had in February issued a government order saying that students must follow the dress code if the university prescribes it. Now, the government has mentioned this in the admission guidelines as well.

The department has said that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order". This has been stated in the admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year, which cited the order pronounced by the High Court upholding the government order on uniforms.

Previously, the hijab was allowed in many of Karnataka's pre-university and degree colleges. In the wake of the hijab row earlier this year, the Karnataka government had in February issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

TNM has reported that data provided by the Education Department showed that the number of Muslim girls attending pre-university colleges in Udupi doubled between 2005 and 2021. But the hijab ban may reverse the trend.

The Karnataka High Court had on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students from Udupi district, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms

The three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had further noted that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction and constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.The case is currently being heard in the Supreme Court.