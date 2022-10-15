After HC order, Uber slashes minimum auto fare in Bengaluru to Rs 35

This comes a day after the Karnataka High Court permitted aggregators to operate auto rickshaws by charging 10% more than the base fares fixed by the government plus the applicable GST.

news Bengaluru news

App-based aggregator Uber on Saturday, October 15 slashed the minimum auto fare in Bengaluru to Rs 35. This comes a day after the Karnataka High Court permitted aggregators to operate auto rickshaws by charging 10% more than the base fares fixed by the government plus the applicable GST (Goods & Services Tax).

Reacting to the HC order, Uber said in a statement, “We welcome today’s court order, which recognises that auto drivers have the right to operate using aggregator platforms. It also recognises that platforms like Uber can charge a booking fee, which allows them to cover their costs and continue to provide their services.”

E-hailing autos are thriving in Bengaluru because of the value it brings to drivers and riders, who prefer it because of the upfront pricing, the lack of haggling and the safety features that come with the app, the statement said.

Uber said that commission caps threaten the viability of this vibrant e-hailing sector, which will impact tens of thousands of auto-drivers who rely on it for their livelihoods and will result in the shrinking of this fledgling category. “We will continue to engage with the government to find ways of regulating the sector in a way that allows for riders, drivers and platforms to benefit from technology that has truly transformed urban mobility,” the statement added.

Based on the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator (KODTTA) rules issued by the government in 2016, online aggregator companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido had obtained permission to launch online cab hiring facilities through mobile apps. The authorities on October 6 this year, issued an order after discussions stating that auto rickshaw cab service available under the online apps violated the rules and licence. It was stated that the taxi service was only for cars and not auto rickshaws.

The HC on Thursday had suggested the state government and auto rickshaw-hiring aggregators to arrive at a common ground. The court was hearing petitions by Uber India Systems Private Limited and ANI Technologies Private Limited which runs Ola, following the directions issued to the aggregators to stop operations.