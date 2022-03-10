Indian students taken to Poland by train after evacuation from Ukraineâ€™s Sumy

The students were brought to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv from Poltava city in central Ukraine on a train, and are now being taken to Poland from where they will be brought back to India.

The Indian students, who were pulled out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy, were taken to Poland on a train from where they will be brought back to India on a flight. The students, numbering around 600, were brought to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv from Poltava city in central Ukraine on a train. The students have arrived in Poland, from where they will be brought back to India.

Indian envoy to Ukraine Partha Satpathy flagged off the special train with 600 at Lviv railway station. "Ambassador flags off special train with 600 Indian students from Sumy University at Lviv Railway Station. They will travel to Poland and are expected to board evacuation flights to India tomorrow. Be Safe Be Strong (sic)," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

Earlier, the embassy tweeted images of the students travelling to Lviv from Poltova. "Indian students from Sumy on board the special train organised with assistance of Ukranian authorities. Mission will continue to facilitate their movement westwards. Bringing back our students safely and securely will remain our priority," it said.

Lviv is a city in western Ukraine, around 70 km from the border with Poland. Official sources said three different Indian teams were involved in the evacuation of the Indian students from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. India is set to have the last evacuation flight under 'Operation Ganga', the evacuation mission that was launched on February 26 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from across Ukraine under Operation Ganga. India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.