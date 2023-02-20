After East India Company, need to fight North India Company: Kamal Haasan on BJP

Kamal Haasan made the comment while campaigning for DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan ahead of the Erode East bye-poll.

news Politics

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ‘North India Company’ along the lines of the British East India Company, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said that the BJP now has to be fought. Addressing the public in Erode on Sunday, February 19, the actor compared BJP to the East India Company and said, “There was something called East India Company and we chased them out with a lot of effort. Now there is a North India Company, it has to be fought and I feel that this is the beginning of yet another struggle.”

The actor-turned-politician canvassed for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East, which will go to the polls on February 27, at a meeting near Gandhi statue in Karungalpalayam. Congress leader Elangovan is pitted against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) KS Thennarasu while Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and actor Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidates are also in the fray.

"For the first time, I am seeking votes for another political party's symbol. This is not for any benefits, but because of the desire to save the nation from those who are trying to lease the country to some persons," Kamal said in an indirect reference to the BJP regime. The actor added that he was also a 'grandson' of late rationalist leader EVR Periyar like Elangovan, the candidate and was following Periyar’s ideals “strictly.”

Recalling his travails when his movie Vishwaroopam faced trouble in getting screened during its release back in 2013, Kamal said, "When I was making Vishwaroopam, I received a number of disturbances from a woman [an apparent reference to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa], but voluntarily Dr Kalaignar [former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi] called me and wanted to help me out. I appreciated the generosity of the DMK leader but I did not take his help." Lauding Karunanidhi's attitude while in power, the actor indicated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is also generous in helping the people, especially women.

Congress candidate Elangovan is the father of former Erode East MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, whose recent demise necessitated the bye-poll. Elangovan had earlier met Kamal and sought support following which MNM decided to back the former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president. Everaa, the great grandnephew of rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2021.