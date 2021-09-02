After backlash for leasing wedding halls, TTD says it's 'only for Hindus'

The TTD trust board has faced backlash in the past for attempting to auction unviable assets.

news TTD

Following a fresh row over the use of unused assets of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust board has defended its move to lease out unused buildings and other properties. The TTD had recently implemented its plan to lease out nearly 200 kalyana mandapams (wedding halls) and other properties as part of its long-term plan to utilise and monetise its assets. In response to accusations that the move could pave way for members of non-Hindu religions to rent TTD’s properties for their religious activities or “anti-social activities”, the TTD has said that strict regulations have been formulated to ensure that its assets are only leased to Hindu persons, to conduct Hindu religious events and functions.

Earlier in May 2020, the TTD, which manages the affairs of the richest Hindu temple in the world, had revoked its decision to auction some of its properties following much backlash. Though the trust board had said that the properties to be auctioned were “non-maintainable and non-revenue generating”, as a result of the uproar, the move was cancelled, and a committee was set up to study how to utilise unviable properties prone to encroachment without hurting devotees’ sentiments of the devotees. The committee, which included former High Court judges, heads of Hindu religious institutions and senior journalists, examined a list of TTD’s assets and recommended that unused wedding halls, buildings and lands be put into use.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, in order to avoid the unused assets from being encroached upon or misused, strict regulations were designed before the notification to lease the wedding halls was issued, TTD said. The TTD has constructed 304 wedding halls across the country, of which 216 are in Andhra Pradesh and 77 in Telangana. The utilisation of these halls has reportedly remained low, and by leasing them out and aiming to ensure they are in use throughout the year, the TTD said it aims to “ensure the buildings are used as a platform to take Hindu dharma propagation to devotees.”

Noting that a government order GO MS 311 from April 9, 1990, allows for leasing of TTD assets, the board in a statement said that the process of leasing its properties isn’t entirely new. It added that Hindu dharmic institutions, temples and trusts will only be leased to Hindu persons, and only Hindu weddings and ceremonies will be allowed. The TTD has even formed four task forces to oversee compliance with these regulations. “So far, 29 wedding halls that belong to TTD and other Hindu dharmic institutions buildings, temples, trusts, have been leased to Hindu persons. No complaints have been received so far regarding their management and enforcement of rules,” the statement said.