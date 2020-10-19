After Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel joins cast of ‘Maha Samudram’

A statement from the filmmakers said that Anu has been signed for a crucial role in the film, which is directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

Flix Tollywood

A week after it was announced that Aditi Rao Hydari has been signed as the leading lady in the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Maha Samudram, its makers revealed that Anu Emmanuel will also be seen playing one of the leading ladies. A statement released on Monday said that Anu has been signed for a crucial role in the film, which will be directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame. Last seen on screen in Tamil film Namma Veetu Pillai, Anu is popular for working in films like Action Hero Biju, Agnyaathavaasi, Naa Peru Surya and Thupparivaalan among others. She’s currently shooting for the Telugu film Alludu Adhurs.

Maha Samudram marks Siddharth’s return to Telugu cinema after seven years. Not long ago, a Deccan Chronicle report stated that Siddharth is likely to be seen as the antagonist in this project. “Siddharth would be an ideal choice for one of the protagonists’ roles because he’s a natural performer. Moreover, since the Telugu audiences haven’t seen much of him in the last few years, his casting will come as a breath of fresh air,” a source was quoted as saying in the report. Apparently, Ajay Bhupathi recently gave the script to Siddharth, who loved the intensity and depth of his character.

However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed whether Siddharth will be seen playing a negative role. As per the statement, Siddharth was looking for the right script for his Telugu comeback and he finally found one. The statement added that there will be many more surprise announcements with regards to the project in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, shooting for the project will commence from later this month.

The film also stars Sharwanand as one of the leads. Siddharth and Sharwanand will be seen together on screen for the first time. Sharwanand was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Jaanu, a remake of the Tamil romantic drama 96. He’s currently shooting for a yet-untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual for Dream Warrior Pictures.

