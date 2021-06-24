After activists intervene, 26 dogs caged in Kochi Corporation facility released

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) alleged that the dogs were caged in small cabins without proper food and water.

news Animals

Following the intervention of officials of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), 26 dogs that were caged allegedly in a dire situation at the Kochi Corporation’s animal birth control facility for months, were released on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, SPCA officials had alleged that the dogs which lived on the streets were caught and brought to the animal birth control facility of the corporation at Brahmapuram over the past few months. However, without conducting the birth control procedures, SPCA alleged that the dogs were caged in small cabins without proper food and water.

“Since April 23, no doctors have been here. However, corporation staff had been bringing more dogs to the facility. At least three to four dogs are caged in one congested cabin. Many of the dogs now appear very skinny. It shows they were not even fed properly,” said TK Sajeev, Secretary of the SPCA in Ernakulam district. He also alleged that the cabins were not being cleaned regularly. Visuals from the spot also showed the dogs lying in cabins which hadn’t been cleaned.

Demanding the immediate release of the dogs, SPCA officials raised serious allegations that a few dogs passed away, while lying in the facility. “Though no birth control procedures were held here, why did they keep bringing more dogs? We came to know that at least a few dogs died at the facility. This is cruelty to animals. They should be immediately released,” added TK Sajeev.

However, officials of Kochi Corporation have denied the allegations. Speaking to TNM, Health Standing Committee Chairman TK Ashraf said that no dogs have died at the facility. “Due to the surge in COVID-19, birth control procedures were stopped in April. We still have a doctor here. No new dogs were also brought. From April, we had 26 dogs,” said TK Ashraf. However, he also added that after SPCA raised the allegations, the dogs were released. “We released each of them at the same points from where they were brought,” he added.