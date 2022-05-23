After 8 days, missing lorry driver in Tirunelveli quarry accident found

After three rounds of controlled explosions to remove boulders and stones, the missing lorry driver P Rajendran has finally been located on Sunday, May 22. The stone quarry accident at Adaimithippankulam on May 14 led to the death of three workers while two crane operators were rescued. Rajendran, who was suspected to be trapped under several tonnes of boulders, was located after three rounds of controlled blasts to clear the stones. After controlled blasts, stones were removed and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were able to locate Rajendran.

Rescuers said that a foul smell was emanating from a rock and the NDRF team expected that Rajendran might be crushed inside the boulders there. When the stones and boulders were removed, they found his body.

The owner of the stone quarry, 'Chamber' Selvaraj (84), and his son, Kumar (52) were arrested from a lodge near Mangaluru, Karnataka on Saturday, May 21.

Police sources told IANS that 'Chamber' Selvaraj is a major player in the brick kiln business in Tirunelveli district and owns brick kilns at Ponnakudi in Palayamkottai and Parappadi near Nangureni.

Nanguneri ASP, Rajat Chaturvedi who is the chief investigating officer in this case, said that many documents pertaining to excessive mining of stones in the quarry at Adaimithippankulam have been gathered. He said that the details of the transaction of a whopping sum of money for selling stones, blue metal, and M-sand have been recovered during the searches.

According to the investigating officer, the documents revealed that illegal quarrying was blatantly taking place in the crusher.