A total of 37 patients and 11 staff members from the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Hyderabad have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. On Monday, 28 patients were tested positive, following which arrangements were made to shift five of those who were found to have COVID-19 to Gandhi Hospital. Others are under isolation in the institute itself.

“Already nine patients from the forensic ward who were detected positive for coronavirus were shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday. We are shifting another five patients from the closed ward,” said Superintendent of IMH, Dr M Uma Shankar.

The first case of COVID-19 in the facility was identified in the ‘non-declared for discharge’ ward in the last week of July, according to the Superintendent.

“The index patient from there had a cold and fever. Following examination, it was identified that he was coronavirus positive. Subsequently, we tested eight patients who were his primary contacts but all of them tested negative. A week later when we tested 70 patients from the ward and the staff deputed there, 25 male patients from a ward and three female patients from a different ward tested positive,” Dr Uma said.

As a precaution to contain the spread of coronavirus in the facility, the administration has decided to restrict the visitors.

“For now, we have decided to stop visitors indefinitely from coming to the centre. The staff have been issued orders to mandatorily check that those who are entering the wards have N-95 masks and sanitise their hands before entering,” Dr Uma said.

The Institute of Mental Health houses nearly 300 patients, and as a precautionary measure, tested all the patients on August 13, in which the results of 60 persons are out, while those of others are awaited.

The staff members who tested positive for the virus include: four nurses, four ward boys and three doctors.

While it is being alleged that the laxity on part of the administration led to the spread of the disease in the facility, the Superintendent denied the allegations and said, “The three possibilities of the virus entering the facility are: when we take patients for other hospitals they could have contracted it there, or the staff could have been the carriers or the visitors could have spread it.”

Meanwhile, the institute has taken support of Chest Hospital staff to monitor the health of the isolated patients.

