After 3 on Kerala-bound flight test positive for COVID-19, govt issues alert to passengers

The family of three had returned to Kerala from Italy via Doha on Qatar Airways flights and had not informed officials or self-reported.

news Coronavirus

Five people from Kerala were tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday morning. According to state health officials, three out of the five individuals had recently travelled from Italy via Doha. The other two are relatives of the three patients. Following this, health officials in the state have issued an alert to all those who were on the same flight and may have possibly come in contact with the infected individuals.

The three individuals had taken the Qatar Airways flight QR126 from Venice to Doha (Qatar) on February 29, and then QR514 from Doha to Kochi the same day.

“If passengers onboard in these flights on February 29 have come to Kerala, report as soon as possible to DISHA (the health department’s call centre) or nearby government health centres,” reads a message issued by the state health department.

The number to contact DISHA is O471 2552056 and the toll-free number is 1056.

Flight No - QR 126

Date - 28/02/2020

VENICE to DOHA



Flight No - QR 514

Date - 29/02/2020

DOHA to KOCHI



ഈ വിമാനങ്ങളിൽ ഈ തീയതികളിൽ നിങ്ങൾ യാത്ര ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ദയവുചെയ്ത് അടുത്തുള്ള മെഡിക്കൽ ഓഫീസറേയോ ദിശയുടെ നമ്പറിലേക്കോ ബന്ധപ്പെടേണ്ടതാണ്.

ദിശ: 0471 2552056, 1056 (toll free) — K.K.Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) March 8, 2020

The family of three includes a 55-year-old man, his 53-year-old wife and their 24-year-old son. Two of their relatives in Kerala, whom they had recently met, were infected later. The relatives, aged 65 and 61, were the ones who informed the health officials about the family’s recent travel history after they fell ill and showed signs of coronavirus infection. Samples of all five were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha, where they were confirmed to be positive for the virus.

“The five people went home from the airport in a private vehicle. Anyone who travelled on flight QR 514 to Kerala should inform the state,” said health minister KK Shailaja urged the passengers, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), where the flight carrying the three-member family who tested positive for coronavirus landed, is also taking precautions. A massive disinfection exercise will be done at CIAL.

According to CIAL officials, there were 198 passengers in the flight in which the coronavirus patients travelled.

Some of the symptoms of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 include sneezing, coughing, fever and difficulty in breathing.

This brings the total number of positive cases reported in India to 39. Out of this, the first three patients from Kerala, who tested positive, recovered recently and were discharged further quarantine period.