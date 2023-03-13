‘After 21 years, the day has come’: Sanju Samson shares pic with Rajinikanth

Ahead of the IPL where he will be captaining Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson took to Twitter to share one of his biggest fan moments. The cricketer shared a photo with Superstar Rajinikanth and revealed his long-standing wish to meet the actor.

Sanju stated that he had been a fan of the Superstar since the age of seven and had always wanted to meet him. Finally, as it happened on March 12, he reminisced that the wish had come true after 21 years.

“At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years, that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me,” Sanju tweeted.

In an interview with the Indian Express earlier, Sanju had expressed his appreciation for Rajinikanth. When he was asked about how he was spending his lockdown days, Sanju had replied that he had been watching a lot of Rajinikanth movies besides meditating and reading Steve Waugh’s book.

Sanju will be leading Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL which starts on March 31. The Royals will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Before the start of the tournament, the team had set up a preliminary training camp at Guwahati's ACA Stadium, which will also serve as the Royals’ second home ground, after Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Royals will play their first two home matches in Guwahati before moving to Jaipur for the rest of their home fixtures.