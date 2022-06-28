After 14 children fall ill at Shivamogga hospital, doctors suspect contamination

The condition of the children, who developed an allergic reaction following the administration of an antibiotic injection, is now said to be stable.

Doctors at a government hospital in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Monday, June 27, said that 14 children who had fallen seriously sick after the administration of antibiotic injections, are now stable and recovering. The reaction after the incident led to the children, aged between 10 months and 12 years, to experience fever, vomiting and shivering.

While a final report on what went wrong is awaited, health officials believe that one possible reason for the adverse reaction could have been due to the contamination of the consumables (syringes, needles, tubes) that were used to inject the antibiotics into the children.

Commenting on the issue, District Health Officer of Shivamogga, Dr Rajesh Surgehalli, said, “A drug reaction has been ruled out since the same drug was administered in the morning as well and no reactions were developed in the patients in that case. However, we’re still looking at reactions due to the mixing of other drugs in a short duration. Another possible explanation is that the diluents used could have been contaminated, leading to the allergic reaction.”

Dr. Prakash Bhosle, who attended on the children at the Sagar Taluk Hospital, also believed that there could have been a contamination of the diluents or consumables used. “While extreme precaution and care is usually taken in the packaging or storage conditions of the consumables, in this case, it could have been sub-standard and therefore compromised. A minor opening could have caused contamination in the consumables used, which could have led to the reaction,” he said.

The children were hospitalised for various illnesses such as upper respiratory infections and dengue. After their conditions worsened on Monday, four of the 14 children were taken to different hospitals by their parents. Three of them were admitted to the district hospital in Shivamogga and one to a private hospital in the town.