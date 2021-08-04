Advisors appointed by Yediyurappa changed by new Karnataka CM

Nineteen people have been relieved from various positions they held in the previous government.

news Politics

Karnataka's new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has relieved BJP legislators and experts who were appointed to key advisory positions by his predecessor BS Yediyurappa and his three deputy Chief Ministers. Bommai was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 28, after the BJP high command decided to drop its aging party mascot BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka, asking the 78-year-old leader to step down from the post on July 26, exactly after he completed two years in the office. In a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), 19 people have been relieved from various positions they held in the previous government.

Relieving orders, dated August 1 and August 2, stated that with Yediyurappa resigning on July 26, the council of ministers also gets dissolved automatically, and as a result, whatever appointments were made during Yediyurappa's tenure by him or his Deputy Chief Ministers or ministers are also terminated. As per the August 1 order, Yediyurappa's advisor M Lakshminarayana, and educationist MR Doreswamy will no longer serve as the government's advisor on education reforms.

Similarly, Beluru Sudarshan has been relieved as the Chief Minister's e-governance advisor. Startup investor Prashant Prakash, the Chief Minister's advisor on policy and strategy, was also let go as was former MLC Mohan Limbikai, who was the Chief Minister's legal advisor. Three of Yediyurappa's political secretaries, MP Renukacharya, N Jeevaraj and NR Santosh, will also go. Shankargouda Patil, Karnataka's special representative in New Delhi, has also been relieved.

The notification came days after Bommai picked 2000-batch IAS officer V Ponnuraj as his Secretary, replacing S Selvakumar who was Yediyurappa's choice. While as per August 2 order, all contractual appointments and advisory posts made by three Deputy Chief Ministers stand cancelled and all government officers who had come on deputation to work with ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and the Chief Minister have been relieved from their duties and directed them to report back to their parent departments with immediate effect.