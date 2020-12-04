Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passes away at 66

The former Jammu and Kashmir interlocutor passed away due to lung-related complications.

news OBITUARY

Dineshwar Sharma, Administrator of Lakshadweep and former director of the Intelligence Bureau, passed away on Friday due to lung-related complications. He was 66 years old. Sharma was appointed as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep in October 2019. In 2017, he was appointed as the union government’s representative for peace talks with various groups in North Eastern states on May 30, 2017. Subsequently, on October 25, 2017, he was appointed as the union government's interlocutor for holding dialogue with the elected representatives, various organisations and individuals concerned in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several leaders condoled Dineshwar Sharma’s death. Among them were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. December 4, 2020

In his tweet, union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".

Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2020

President of India Ramnath Kovind wrote: “The demise of Shri Dineshwar Sharma, administrator of Lakshadweep is shocking. An outstanding police officer, Shri Sharma's expertise in internal security was particularly noteworthy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The demise of Shri Dineshwar Sharma, administrator of Lakshadweep is shocking. An outstanding police officer, Shri Sharma’s expertise in internal security was particularly noteworthy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2020

Sharma was a 1976-batch IPS officer and belonged to the Kerala cadre. He was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997, followed by the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003.