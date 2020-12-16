This Adivasi student from Adilabad got a seat at NIT but he needs help to continue

Sidam Mahesh and his parents paid Rs 30,000 for admission, but they require much more for him to complete his course at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

Eighteen-year-old Sidam Mahesh worked hard to secure admission into a prestigious college, and was happy when he cleared the entrance test for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala. But pursuing a degree at the college is turning out to be a costly affair for him and his family.

Sidam Mahesh hails from Rampur of Sirikonda in Adilabad district from an Adivasi family. His parents are daily-wage earners, and most of his schooling was completed in state-run welfare schools, including Telangana Tribal Welfare Junior College.

He secured 5843 rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), but to his dismay, he had to pay over Rs 30,000 for admission into the Production Engineering stream at NIT Agartala. His family managed to raise the money for his admission, and his mother, Laxmi Bai took up cotton-plucking work to buy him a smartphone to attend online classes.

Speaking to TNM, Sidam Mahesh said, "For now, I have gotten admission and attended online classes. I have paid over Rs 30,000. But from next semester, it will be difficult for me to pay the huge amount for tuition and accommodation fees."

According to the student, he will need nearly Rs 3.5 lakhs to complete his course at NIT Agartala. He is also finding it difficult to attend classes and submit assignments over his phone as he does not have a laptop. He is hopeful that the government or good Samaritans will come forward to help him pursue his educational goals.

The Deccan Chronicle first reported Sidam Maheshâ€™s plight. According to the report, he had tried to secure financial aid from the government officials, meeting with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer.

Sidam Mahesh is not the only student in need â€” six other tribal and Dalit students have managed to secure seats in institutions such as NIT and central universities, but all of them are facing financial constraints.

Over 200 state-run tribal and social welfare intuitions are providing free education with boarding and accommodation for students from marginalised communities, allowing them to pursue higher education goals.

To help Sidam Mahesh, you may provide funds for his education through his bank account or Google Pay.

For assisting Mahesh

Google Pay at 8688638684

Sidam Mahesh

Bank account number: 62444417621 SBI, Utnoor