Aditya Birla Fashion to seek shareholders' nod to increase borrowing limit

Aditya Birla Fashion, which runs Pantaloons stores, Forever 21, Louis Philippe, etc., will seek approval to raise borrowing limit up to Rs 4,500 crore in its upcoming AGM.

In the wake of the pandemic's impact on business operations and cash flows, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd will seek shareholdersâ€™ approval for raising its borrowing limit up to Rs 4,500 crore in its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 7, among other proposals.

Aditya Birla Fashion runs Pantaloons stores and brands such as Forever 21, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen Allen Solly, Peter England, Ralph Lauren among others.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, the company said that its ninth AGM, in 2016, the shareholders authorised the company's Board of Directors to borrow from time to time, any sum of monies, provided that the total outstanding amount borrowed shall not exceed Rs 3,500 crore.

Considering the adverse effect of Covid-19 pandemic on business operations, cash flows and resultant slowdown of economic activities, the said fund requirement is crucial to strengthen the company's existing business operations and growth plans, it said.

"This is also required to ensure adequate liquidity in the uncertain times. Keeping the same in view, it is proposed to increase the overall borrowing limits of the company under the provisions of Section 180(1)(c) of shareholders of the company at their thirteenth annual general meeting," the company said in the filing.

It also said that the board has proposed to seek approval of shareholders by way of special resolution to authorise the board to enhance the borrowing limits of the company in such form, "manner and ranking as may be determined by the Board of Directors from time to time, in consultation with the lenders".

This comes also as the group company Aditya Birla Group looks to focus on conservation of cash and strengthening its business relationships in the near term.

In a letter to the shareholders of Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla also said that the group will also emphasise the safety of its teams and assets.

"In these turbulent and dynamic times, the Group's near term focus is to hold the ship steady and to see it through the turbulence - by emphasising on conservation of cash, the safety of its teams and assets, and strengthening its business relationships," Birla said.

He also said that the group is also closely examining the evolving changes in the business environment and their implications, to position itself well for leveraging the opportunities through and after the economic revival.

The Chairman said that over a longer historical arc, the Aditya Birla Group has witnessed dramatic disruptions across periods, businesses, and geographies but has come out stronger always.

"A wide range of insights and experiences accumulated over diverse situations, allows the Group to fortify its businesses from both the immediate and the lingering effects of economic pain, caused by the pandemic," he said.

He said that the group's businesses proactively created 'Business Continuity Plans' working through different scenarios. Over the last few months, business models have been re-assessed, to identify strategic and tactical opportunities to improve effectiveness, prune avoidable costs as well as prepare for the new normal, Birla told the shareholders.

About the new opportunities ideated and explored in Aditya Birla Group, he said that the retail business has made an "emphatic" foray into masks, chemical business is producing disinfectants, and the fibre business is now manufacturing anti-bacterial fibre.