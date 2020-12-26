Adilabad man dies a week after AIMIM leader shot him thrice

Syed Zameer (55), the man who was shot at by AIMIM’s district president Mohammed Farooq, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, says Adilabad police. Farooq had fired upon two persons and had injured a third person with a knife on December 19.

Zameer had suffered three bullet injuries and his health status remained critical from the time of the incident. He passed away while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad. Farooq is presently under judicial remand in jail.

Speaking to TNM, Rajesh Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Operations) said that the cause of the altercation between the men was over a cricket match between children, “Some children were playing cricket and these children had a fight. However, the parents of both the children, Farooq and Zameer got involved. Both men already held grudges against each other and used to have arguments almost every day,”

In the video footage that emerged, Farooq could be seen taking out a gun and firing multiple shots, “Their argument went on for some 15 minutes and people gathered. Farooq took out the gun suddenly and fired three bullets into Zameer,” the officer added.

Two other people- one who suffered a bullet shot and the another who was attacked with a knife- have recovered from their injures and been discharged.

The Adilabad police have booked Farooq under Section 307 IPC, 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and under sections 27/30 of the Indian Arms Act.

Farooq Ahmed was a former vice-chairman of Adilabad municipality and in charge of the AIMIM district.

Soon after reports of the Zameer's death, AIMIM dissolved its Adilabad district unit.

The general secretary of AIMIM and Yakutpura MLA, Ahmed Pasha Quadri, informed the media that the Adilabad AIMIM unit has been dissolved with immediate effect based on the instructions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The party will field a new district unit soon.