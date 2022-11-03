Adequate security arrangements made for Subramanian Swamy's safety at residence: Govt

Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi HC closed the proceedings in the application filed by Swamy in which he claimed that in spite of an earlier assurance, the government was yet to make adequate security arrangements at his private accommodation.

The union government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure safety of former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at his private residence considering that he is a 'Z category' protectee. Taking note of the union government's submission, Justice Yashwant Varma closed the proceedings in the application filed by Swamy in which he claimed that in spite of an earlier assurance, the union government was yet to make adequate security arrangements at his private accommodation.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the union government, submitted that security agencies are satisfied that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure safety of Swamy, considering that he is a 'Z category' protectee. In pursuance to the court's earlier direction, the union government also filed an additional affidavit in the matter.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for Swamy, also told the court that vacant possession of the bungalow will be handed over to the authorities by Saturday. The counsel had contended that security-related facilities were yet to be provided at the former MP's private residence and while October 26 was the last date given to him to vacate the government bungalow, authorities "visited" the new premises only after the matter was mentioned before the high court on October 27.

On October 31, the court was informed by the union government that a security review of Swamy's private house, where he would be residing after vacating the government-allotted bungalow, has been undertaken. The senior politician -- a former Rajya Sabha member -- would get whatever he was entitled to as a 'Z category' protectee residing in a private space, the government's counsel had said.

The union government's lawyer had said "skeletal security" has been provided at Swamy's private residence and the "main guard would move along with him" from the government bungalow. If there is no place to set up adequate infrastructure such as a guard room, six security personnel would be placed on rotation basis at Swamy's private house, the lawyer had said.

On September 14, the court had directed Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks, noting that the allotment was made for a period of five years, which had come to an end. Swamy, whose term as a member of the Upper House of Parliament came to an end on April 24, had earlier moved the high court for re-allotment of the government bungalow citing security threats to him.

While disposing of Swamy's petition seeking re-allotment, the court had recorded that there was no material shown which mandated and required the allotment of government accommodation to a 'Z category' protectee.

Comprising of 22-personnel team, the Z category is the second-highest level of security cover in India. The ASG had submitted that while Swamy continues to remain a 'Z category' protectee, the policies and guidelines which govern such protectees does not obligate the government to also provide residential accommodation from the general pool.

He had said while the Union government would continue to extend 'Z category' protection to him, subject to due periodical review, it would not be possible for the government bungalow to be re-alloted to Swamy.

Jain had said in any case, the petitioner has his own residential premises where he can possibly shift and the protecting agencies would take all further steps in that premises as may be warranted to ensure his safety and security.

