Adani Group plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Karnataka over next seven years

Karan Adani was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022' Global Investors Meet.

news Investment

The Adani Group plans to invest almost Rs 1 lakh crore over the next seven years in Karnataka as it seeks to expand its footprint in multiple sectors, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited CEO Karan Gautam Adani said on Wednesday, November 2. He said having already invested over Rs 20,000 crore in Karnataka till now, the business group is active in multiple sectors in the state, ranging from cement, power, piped gas, and edible oil to transport, logistics, and digital.

Karan Adani was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022' Global Investors Meet. ''When I combine all of the sectors that we will be investing (in) and we will be expanding in the state of Karnataka, we would be looking at almost Rs 1 lakh crore of investment in the next seven years,'' he said.

''As the world's largest solar power developer, Adani Group will be investing more in the renewable energy sector in Karnataka,'' he said. The company has an installed cement manufacturing capacity of more than seven million tonnes across four plants in Karnataka, and it will be looking at expanding its footprint in this sector as well, according to him.

Mangaluru International Airport (owned by Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Group), is undergoing a facelift, and ''we will be expanding that airport as well'', the CEO said. Adani Wilmar is increasing its presence in the coastal Karnataka town of Mangaluru, he added.

The Airport Authority Employees Union (AAEU) has alleged that for three of the six airports that the Adani Group won bids for â€“ Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad â€“ the amount that the Adani Group paid for the airport assets as per the final agreement is far less than what the Airports Authority of Indiaâ€™s bidding document states. Adani Enterprises has already taken over these three airports.

Read: As government reconsiders ban, Adani forays into beach sand mining