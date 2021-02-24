Adani group and EdgeConnex to set up data centres in Chennai, Hyd, Vizag

The 50:50 joint venture (JV) named AdaniConneX, will leverage the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities.

Atom News

Adani Enterprises said on Monday it has entered into a partnership with data centre operator EdgeConnex to develop 1GW (gigawatt) of data centre capacity over the next decade. The 50:50 joint venture (JV) named AdaniConneX, will develop and operate data centres throughout India.

The JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centres in India, starting with Chennai, Vizag, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Noida markets. Development and construction at these sites have already begun.

EdgeConneX is a global data centre provider with 50 facilities in over 30 markets.

“The partnership will leverage Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power and real estate development, as well as its experience in building and managing large infrastructure projects throughout India,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to full scale data centres, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centres located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full scale data centre campuses.

Commenting on the announcement, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, “India currently has one of world’s largest data subscriber population and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support Cloud, Content, Network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centres are a fundamental infrastructure need of a nation. The Adani Group brings to the table a unique combination of green power, real estate expertise, access to undersea cable landing stations, and several nodes across the country that will serve as edge locations.”