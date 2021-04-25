Adam Gilchrist questions if IPL is ‘inappropriate’ amid India’s COVID-19 crisis

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris said that if the IPL is giving people a reason to smile, then they are doing well as a sport.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter, on April 24, to question if it was appropriate for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to continue, amid the COVID-19 crisis raging through India.

He wondered if the entertainment provided by the IPL was an important distraction for Indians in this present crisis. In his tweet, Gilchrist also sent his best wishes to all Indians and said that his thoughts and prayers are with Indians.

He tweeted, “Best wishes to all in India. Frightening Covid numbers. IPL continues. Inappropriate? An important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you.”

Best wishes to all in India Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you. April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals and South African all-rounder Chris Morris on Saturday night said that the COVID-19 catastrophe in India has been discussed in his team multiple times and the players feel the pain that the pandemic is causing in its deadly second wave. He said if the IPL is giving people a reason to smile then the players are doing well as a sport.

"As a team, we have been talking about it quite a lot over the last couple of days. We have seen how badly this pandemic has taken over the specific parts, if not all of India," Morris said at the post-match press conference after his side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

He added, “It is quite difficult to comprehend what is happening. It is a responsibility for us to play with smiles on our faces because we have a reason to smile and that we are healthy and get to play cricket. We hopefully get to keep people happy on the other side of the screen. Whether we win or lose, it is an opportunity to keep people smiling, if that gives people a reason to smile, then we are doing well as a sport."