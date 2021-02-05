Actors Siddharth, GV Prakash Kumar tweet in support of farmers' agitation

In a series of tweets, Siddharth criticised prominent celebrities for supporting the government without question.

Flix Kollywood

Over the past couple of days, Twitter has seen an increased buzz around the farmers agitation in India, after American pop singer and entrepreneur Rihanna tweeted and drew attention to the issue. A barrage of tweets followed, right from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to several Indian celebrities and sportspersons taking sides. The latest from south India to voice their opinions are actors Siddharth and GV Prakash Kumar. The two south-Indian celebrities have tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest taking place in India’s capital.

In a series of tweets, Siddharth criticised prominent celebrities supporting the government without question. “Choose your heroes wisely or watch them fall from grace. Education, empathy, honesty and a little spine could have saved the day. Alas. When powerful people who never take a stand, all suddenly sing the same tune in an orchestrated effort and just tow the line they are told to like pawns, that's what propaganda is all about. Know your #propaganda," he wrote.

He also added, “Human rights violations albeit by an elected government must be seen in the same vein as domestic violence or child abuse, and hence, can never be an internal matter.”

Choose your heroes wisely or watch them fall from grace. Education, empathy, honesty and a little spine could have saved the day. Alas. February 4, 2021

On his official Twitter handle, singer, composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar said, “People have the right to protest. The government should protect the interest of the people. Forcing farmers to accept the new laws is suicide. People protesting for their rights and is a democracy (sic).”

“Only when we call them plough gods, will our creator too be happy,” he added.

people have the right to protest.

Government should protect the interest of the people,

Forcing farmers to accept the new laws is suicide.

People

Protesting for their rights and is democracy. அவர்கள் “ஏர்முனை கடவுள்” என்றழைத்தால் மட்டுமே நமை படைத்தவனும் மகிழ்வான்... — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) February 5, 2021

Over the past two months, there has been unrest in the borders of India’s capital where thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been gathering to protest against the Indian government's farm law bills, asking for their immediate rollback.

Singer Rihanna’s tweet drew global attention to the farmer’s agitation in the country, with young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunburg too joining in support. This has also caused the government to pipe up and push back in self-defense. Celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kangana Ranaut, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar joined the government with similarly worded pro-government tweets.