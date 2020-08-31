Actors Lakshmi Manchu and Taapsee speak out against Rhea Chakraborty's media trial

Sharing Lakshmi Manchu's post, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and urged people to “trust the law” and “the deceased’s sanctity”.

Flix Controversy

In the last couple of weeks, several people have pointed out on social media, how many mainstream channels including Aaj Tak, India Today, Times Now and Republic TV have put Rhea Chakraborty on a trial by media in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, even as the probe is going on. Now, actor Taapsee Pannu has come forward to raise her voice against the same, and has said that it is not right to convict someone who has not been proven guilty.

On August 30, Taapsee wrote that while she did not know Sushant or Rhea personally, one only has to be human to understand that it is wrong to “overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty.”

Taapsee said this while quoting actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu’s post where she accused the media of making “a monster out of a girl” (Rhea). Stating that she has faith in the judiciary and wants to know the truth, Lakshmi said that till that happens, we should restrain ourselves “from being evil and cruel and lynching of a person and her entire family without knowing the facts.”

“I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials,” Lakshmi said. “I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic and if we don’t speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I’m standing up for my colleague.”

In the past few days, several unethical hashtags have been used by media channels such as #IndiaForRheaArrest. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of Sushant, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June. He reportedly died by suicide. Sushant’s father has filed a complaint against Rhea and her family for abetting Sushant’s suicide.