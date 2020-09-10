Actor Vishal compares Kangana to Bhagat Singh for her Uddhav Thackeray video

Those well-versed with history will probably disagree.

Flix Kollywood

After actor Kangana Ranaut compared herself in a video to the Kashmiri Pandits who were driven out of their homeland in the '90s, actor Vishal has now drawn a parallel between her actions with freedom fighter and revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

On Wednesday, Kangana put out a video openly challenging Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a part of her office before the actor obtained a stay from the Bombay High Court. In the video, Kangana said that Uddhav's pride would break just like he had broken her home.

Responding to the video, Vishal wrote: "Dear Kangana, Hats off to your Guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right & what is wrong. It wasn't your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the Government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example. It's something Similar to what Bhagat Singh did in 1920s.

This will set an example for people to speak against the Govt when something is not right and not necessarily being a Celebrity but also as a common Man.

Freedom of Speech (Article 19)

Kudos to you, I Bow to you...." Vishal tweeted.

In the video posted on Wednesday, Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you have taken great revenge by colluding with the film mafia and breaking down my house? Today my house has been broken, tomorrow your pride will break. Remember the wheel of time, it does not stay constant. And I feel that you have done me a big favour, because I could only imagine what Kashmiri Pandits went through but today I have felt it. I promise this nation that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir and I will awaken my countrymen. Because I knew this would happen with us but this time it has happened with me and this means something. And Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and this terror, it is good that it happened with me, because this means something. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

Also read: 'Your pride will break tomorrow': Kangana Ranaut warns CM Uddhav Thackeray

Although some claim that Kangana was served a notice by the BMC in 2018 under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, the sudden demolition while the case is still in court is being seen as vindictive politics. Kangana has been engaged in a volatile spat with the Maharashtra government, after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and alleged that the state government and police were siding with the 'movie mafia' and not investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death thoroughly.

Many of Kangana's fans responded to Vishal's tweet thanking the actor and noting that at least one star from the south had spoken in favour of Kangana.

However, those well-versed with history might find Vishal's comparison hyperbolic, considering Kangana has the support of the BJP at the Centre and was recently given the elite Y+ security cover. The actor has, in the past, also supported her sister Rangoli when the latter made communal remarks and even appeared to condone genocide.

Kangana has made several allegations in the past few months, ranging from nepotism in the film industry to drug abuse, often name-calling other stars. She has also given interviews to TV channels in which she has made these allegations.

A few days ago, ace cinematographer PC Sreeram had tweeted that he'd turned down a film with Kangana in the lead because he felt uneasy about it. The famous technician was lauded by several people for taking a stance. Kangana herself responded to PC Sreeram and said that it was entirely her loss that she would not be able to work with a legend like him.