Actor Vijayakant undergoes surgery for toe removal, stable now

The party said that Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital for medical check-ups and is currently receiving treatment.

news Health

Actor Vijayakant was admitted to hospital and has undergone surgery on his toes, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) said in a release on Tuesday, June 21. The party added that Vijayakant has been suffering from diabetes and due to poor circulation in his right foot, three of his toes have been surgically removed. The party said that Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital for medical check-ups and is currently receiving treatment. The surgery was carried out on Monday, reports say.

The party statement said that diabetes had caused blood to flow in an irregular fashion to Vijayakantâ€™s toes, necessitating the amputation. The actor, whose health is being carefully monitored, is recovering well, sources said, adding that he would be in the hospital for a couple of more days after which he would be discharged.

Reiterating that the actor was recuperating well, the party's statement urged office bearers, supporters and the public not to believe rumours that were being circulated on social media about the actor's health.

Vijayakant, who is popularly known as Captain among his fans, is the founder of the political party DMDK. He has been battling health issues and had been admitted last year as well for a health checkup. In May 2021, he was admitted to a private hospital following fever and breathlessness. He was discharged later after treatment.

The DMDK under Vijayakant contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but did not win a single seat. The party had earlier won several seats through political alliances with both the DMK and AIADMK, but decided to contest last yearâ€™s elections solo.

DMDK leader LK Sudhish, who is also Vijayakantâ€™s brother-in-law had then told IANS, "We have lost and won several seats since 2011 after the formation of the party. We are seriously fighting the elections and will come back soon through proper political programmes and policies."