Actor Vijay visits Puneeth Rajkumar memorial in Bengaluru, pays respects

The photos and videos from his visit were shared by Vijay’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed on social media.

Flix Entertainment

Popular Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay paid his respects to late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 26. The photos and videos from his visit were shared by Vijay’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed on social media. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away a few months back after a massive cardiac arrest, aged 46. He was laid to rest at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Studios. The actor is survived by his wife, Ashwini Revanth and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.

The teaser from upcoming Kannada movie James, which marks Puneeth’s posthumous release, was released earlier this month. Puneeth will be seen as Santhosh, a security agent, who takes charge of a squad to take down a mafia racket. “The story revolves around a character named James aka Santhosh Kumar who works as a manager in "J - WINGS ", a security company. A happy-go-lucky person, he suddenly enters a dark market, where he meets power brokers and businessmen who were much active in crime syndicates. Overall, it is a commercial entertainer with drama, emotions, patriotism and has lots of high-octane action sequences,” reads the YouTube description of the teaser, explaining its plot.

Puneeth Rajkumar, who was fondly known as ‘Appu’ by fans, passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in October last year. Condolences poured in from all quarters, with fans, members from the film fraternity and politicians mourning the actor’s untimely death. Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun had also paid his respects to Puneeth by visiting his residence in Bengaluru. Allu Arjun had shared a picture of himself with Puneeth’s family members and also paid his respects to the late Sandalwood legend. Sharing the photos on Thursday, February 3, Allu Arjun wrote: “My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu .

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a memorial for Puneeth would be built soon and the date for presenting the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to the actor would be announced.

Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Beast, starring actor Pooja Hegde opposite him. It is helmed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. The single ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Beast, which was released on February 14 this year marking the occasion of Valentine’s Day, has gone viral online.