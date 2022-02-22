Actor Vijayâ€™s team quashes rumours about non-payment of car insurance

After appearing to vote at the local body polls, a section of people alleged that Vijay had defaulted on insurance payments for his car, reportedly based on the number plate.

Actor Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy by fans, created a stir when he showed up to vote at the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, February 19. Vijay showed up at the polling booth in Neelangarai in a red Maruti car amid attention from his fans and the media. However, soon afterwards, rumours regarding the actor soon started to fly after a section of people alleged that he had defaulted on insurance payments for the car, reportedly based on his number plate.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) had allegedly shown unpaid challans against the actor for not renewing his car insurance. However, his publicist Riaz K Ahmed took to social media on February 21 to quash the rumours by sharing a copy of the insurance statement. "For the past few days, a news stating that #ThalapathyVijay's car insurance is still due, has been doing the rounds on social media. Here is a copy of the insurance, in which it is clearly stated that the insurance is valid till May 28, 2022! (sic)."

Vijay was surrounded by fans and the media as he arrived at the Neelangarai polling booth to cast his vote. He later issued an apology for causing inconvenience to the public at the booth.

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, he will be sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde. He was last seen in the Logesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. Beast is set to hit the big screens on April 14. The cast also includes actors Shine Tom Chacko and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The first single from the film, a catchy song titled â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™, was unveiled on February 14, marking the occasion of Valentineâ€™s Day.

Featuring Vijay in the lead as a professor named JD and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist named Bhavani, Master hit the big screens on January 13 last year. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead of the film, while it also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and others in the supporting cast.