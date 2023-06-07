Actor Vijay to meet with TN board exam district toppers on June 17

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam leaders, who are organising the actor’s interaction with board exam toppers in Chennai, have provided details regarding the event.

Flix News

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) (Thalapathy Vijay People’s Movement) has confirmed that actor Vijay will be meeting toppers from Classes 10 and 12 on June 17, at RK Convention Centre in Neelankarai, Chennai. TVMI had, in May, announced that the actor would be awarding prize money and interacting with the three toppers of Classes 10 and 12 from all the districts in Tamil Nadu ahead of Vijay's 49th birthday on June 22.

While the announcement was speculated by many as a politically motivated move, Villivakkam Aswin, who heads TVMI’s Central Chennai unit, had told TNM that the actor has been periodically meeting toppers from several districts. He added that the event has gained traction because this is “the first time he wishes to meet toppers from all districts together.”

This announcement has come days after a tweet by journalist Aravind Gunasekar left fans speculating about Vijay’s entry into politics. The tweet read, “A popular actor from south India in touch with strategists for a political plunge, ‘just talks for now’ say informed sources (sic).”

A popular actor from south India in touch with strategists for a political plunge, “just talks for now” say informed sources. — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) May 21, 2023

TVMI also provided free lunch across constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 28 to mark World Hunger Day. This drive was in addition to the existing Bread, Milk and Egg scheme, under which the group has been providing free food to homeless people. Additionally, in October 2021, TVMI members contested in local body elections and won 115 out of 169 seats.