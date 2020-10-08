Actor Tovino Thomas is now clinically stable, says medical bulletin

Tovino is under treatment in the intensive care unit at Renai Medicity in Kochi.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Tovino Thomas who is under treatment in an intensive care unit at a private hospital in Kochi, is presently stable. A medical bulletin released on Thursday states that his condition is satisfactory and he is ‘clinically stable’. Tovino was brought to Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi with abdominal pain.The actor had incurred injuries while shooting a physically strenuous scene for his upcoming movie Kala.

According to the medical bulletin, Tovino who came to the Accident and Emergency department of the hospital was rushed for a CT angiogram. It was then found that the actor had blood clots and since he had no active bleeding, he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) for 48 hours of observation. It further states that Tovino’s blood count has increased and he was being treated with antibiotics.

“In the last 24 hours, he is clinically stable. There is no symptom of re-bleed,” the bulletin states. After 48 hours of observation, he will again undergo a CT angiogram, until then hospital officials say that he will remain in ICU. The bulletin also adds that in case if his condition deteriorates, he might be undergoing an ‘immediate laparoscopic procedure’.

Tovino, a leading actor in Mollywood, is presently acting in the film directed by Rohit VS. The movie Kala is said to be a ‘man vs wild’ thriller. The film’s motion poster was released recently. It shows the perspective of someone running through wilderness, likely to escape from something which is chasing the person.

The actor has in the past also met with an accident while shooting for the movie Edakkad Batallion 06, while shooting a dangerous fire sequence without a dupe. Producer of the movie Sandra Thomas had then released a video of the incident, and had hailed the actor for his passion about acting.