Actor-TDP MLA Balakrishna unlikely to attend Tollywood meeting with CM Jagan

While Balakrishna was upset about being excluded from meetings earlier, he has cited personal reasons for staying away.

news Politics

Nandamuri Balakrishna,Tollywood actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, might be skipping the meeting that is scheduled on June 9 between Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tollywood biggies, including actors, producers and directors.



As per reports, the meeting is being convened to discuss how the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh can be developed in the current situation where there's uncertainty about film releases due to the coronavirus crisis. The welfare of the film fraternity will also be discussed.



According to reports, megastar Chiranjeevi has already obtained an appointment with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with several other representatives from the Telugu film industry.



However, Balakrishna who had recently lamented that industry representatives had neither informed nor invited him for a meeting that was held with Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, is likely to skip the upcoming meeting. He has reportedly said that he cannot make it since he will be celebrating his 60th birthday on the same day.

Responding to the meeting of Tollywood representatives at Chiranjeevi's house earlier, he had said, "Did they call me? No. What were they doing? They were doing real estate business and discussing land sale with Srinivas Yadav!? Nobody called me to the meeting."

His comments had led to a controversy in the industry. While Balakrishna is a popular actor, he is one of the opposition MLAs of Chandrababu Naidu's TDP.



The meeting is likely to be a discussion on the current situation of the Telugu film industry in the state, and the rejuvenation measures that are required for its development.



Confirming this, producer C Kalyan told the media that the meeting between CM YS Jagan and industry representatives will be on Monday afternoon.



C Kalyan said, "Chiranjeevi has taken CM YS Jagan's appointment. Representatives of the industry will be attending it. We will definitely discuss the recent government order, further development and expansion of the industry in the state (Andhra). After the meeting, we will hold a press meet to brief everyone about the details."



While claiming that there are no differences in the Telugu film industry following Balakrishna's comments, he said, "We have invited Balakrishna. In fact, I myself invited him. But, he said that he would not be attending due to his birthday celebrations and pujas. He told us to get it done as his time and schedule are not matching. For sure we don't have differences or factions amongst us. Balakrishna will be at the forefront of the industry always."