Actor Suriya releases trailer for latest production RARA

The film, which will be released on September 24, is written and directed by Arisil Moorthy and features an ensemble cast.

Flix OTT

The trailer for Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum was released by Amazon Prime on Wednesday, ahead of the film’s release on Friday, September 24 on the streaming platform. The film is written and directed by Arisil Moorthy and features an ensemble cast that includes Vani Bhojan, Mithun Maickam, Ramya Pandian and Vadivel Murugan. It has been produced by actor Suriya and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

Amazon Prime described the film as a social satire set in a village that includes doses of both humour and drama. RARA follows the story of a 35-year-old farmer named Kunnimuthu and his wife Veerayi, whose two bulls — Karuppan and Vellaiyan — go missing. In the trailer, the couple describes the bulls as being like children to them. Kunnimuthu desperately goes in search of the bull and the story of his journey plays out, involving trysts with politicians and police officials.

“We are thrilled to bring the trailer of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum to our audiences. It’s a slice of life satire, replete with simple human emotions and quirky instances that are sure to strike a chord” Suriya said in a statement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxeKuh_R0z8

“Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a heartfelt story of simple human emotions peppered with humour around multiple situations which will surely find connection amongst the masses. I’m looking forward to the first offering of our recently announced collaboration with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment,” Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement.

Director Arisil Moorthy noted, “This film is very close to my heart and the cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring to life a heartfelt story,” he said, “The trailer is a sneak-peak into the small yet chaotic universe of the protagonist Kunnimuthu.”

The film is a part of a collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and 2D Entertainment, founded by actor and producer Suriya.

