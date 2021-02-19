Actor Suriya recovers from COVID-19

Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian confirmed the news that Suriya had tested negative for the coronavirus and thanked his well-wishers.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suriya, who had tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, has now tested negative. The actor’s close friend and director-producer Rajsekar Pandian confirmed the news on Twitter. Pandian shared the news of Suriya's recovery from coronavirus in a post on Twitter. "Anna tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl," the filmmaker wrote.

After testing positive for the virus, the 45-year-old-actor urged fans to exercise caution during the pandemic. "We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us," he had said in a statement posted on the microblogging site. ’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். February 7, 2021

Rajsekar posted the translation of Suriya’s tweet and reassured fans that there is nothing for them to worry about. Dear Brothers and Sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry @Suriya_offl https://t.co/1G7VcDQNlp pic.twitter.com/9m86ApJEPe — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) February 7, 2021 The Soorarai Pottru star returned home on February 11 after receiving treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

The actor will next be seen in Vaadivasal, directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran. He is also likely to make a cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect led by Madhavan. According to reports, Suriya was scheduled to commence work on an untitled project in collaboration with Pandiraj this month. However, the shoot was reportedly stalled due to the actor’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The film will also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan.

