Actor Sonu Sood supports students’ demands for JEE, NEET postponement

“In the given COVID-19 situation, we should care utmost and not risk the lives of students!” the actor tweeted.

Actor Sonu Sood has voiced his support for the students who have been speaking out against the National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE- Mains) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in September. The actor tweeted on Tuesday that students' lives must not be risked given the current situation.

Earlier, the Centre had stated that it has no plans to postpone the exams despite staunch protests from students and appeals from political leaders on social media.

He tweeted, “It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

Students have said that the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the flood situation in Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and other states has led to large scale property destruction and displacement, adding to the woes of students.

“We are only asking to give students at least 2-3 months for things to settle down, especially for states like Bihar,” he said, according to reports. The actor stated that he does not want exams to be cancelled but to be put off until the situation stabilizes.

Sonu Sood had become an unlikely saviour for thousands of migrants who were stranded across the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to hold various examinations in September. Many of these exams were supposed to be conducted in March, but were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. The JEE-Main exam is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, and NEET-UG is scheduled to be held on September 13.

The Supreme Court also refused to pass a plea allowing NEET exams to be conducted in the Gulf. The SC asked the government of India to allow students to come to India via the Vande Bharat flights.

Several political leaders including DMK President MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have written to the Centre seeking postponement of exams due to the COVID-19 situation.