Actor Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The injured actor admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

news Accident

Renowned Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

As per preliminary information, her car, in which her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, rammed against a truck on the highway towards Pune at around 4.15 p.m.

The injured actress was brought out of the car and admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

It is not immediately clear whether Akhtar was also injured, but another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.

Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site. Further details are awaited.