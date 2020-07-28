Actor Shaam and others held in Chennai for gambling, cops recover tokens from flat

While there are reports suggesting more actors may be involved in this gambling ring, police have not commented on the same.

news Crime

Actor Shaam, who made his acting debut in Tamil cinema with late director Jeeva’s 12B in 2001, was arrested by the police on Monday evening, allegedly for hosting an illegal gambling party at his house in Chennai’s Nungambakkam area. The actor and twelve others who were present at the party were later let off on bail. The police have seized gambling tokens and cards from the premises.

Speaking to TNM, Nungambakkam’s Assistant Commissioner of Police confirms the news and says, “We got information over a phone call and we went to his house at about 8.30 pm on Monday evening.”

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Section 45 (Penalty for opening, etc., a common gaming-house), Section 46 (Penalty for being found gaming in a common gaming-house) of the City Police Act. Section 45 of the City Police Act warrants a fine of upto Rs 500, or imprisonment upto three months, and Section 46 warrants a fine of upto Rs 200 and/or upto one-month imprisonment.

This incident comes just a day after a 20-year-old college student from Chennai died by suicide allegedly after losing money by gambling online. His death note that was found reportedly said that he had lost all his money on the Casto Club app.

Only a few days ago, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court suggested to the Tamil Nadu government to enact suitable laws to regulate the online gaming industry. "This court is not against the virtual games, but, the anguish of this court is that there should be a regulatory body to monitor and regulate legal gaming activities, be it in the real world or the virtual world," the court said.

(With inputs from IANS)