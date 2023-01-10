Actor Samantha claps back at tweet claiming she has ‘lost all charm and glow’

A few months ago, Samantha had announced that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Myositis, a rare condition that weakens one’s muscles.

In a befitting response to a tweet claiming she has “lost all her charm and glow” due to her autoimmune disorder, actor Samantha tweeted on Monday, January 9, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.” The tweet by a verified Twitter handle had come after the actor, wearing an elegant white saree and glasses, made a media appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming Telugu historical drama film Shaakuntalam on Monday.

Just a few months ago, Samantha had announced that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Myositis is a condition which causes severe muscle pain, inflammation, and fatigue. Soon after Samantha responded to the tweet, which came across as a comment taking pity on her, the actor’s reply section was filled with heartwarming messages from fans and other netizens, wishing her well.

Meanwhile, the trailer launch event of Shaakuntalam had turned into an emotional affair with the film’s director Gunasekar getting overwhelmed at the audience’s response. While speaking about the people behind the film’s making, the director choked, unable to contain his emotions. He also went on to call Samantha the actual hero of the movie. Affected by the heavy emotion in the air, the actor also ended up shedding tears of joy.

Shaakuntalam, a film based on Kalidasa’s classical play Shakuntala, will be released in theatres on February 17. The film will be released in four languages, namely Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will also be available in 3D.

Expressing her delight at the response to the film’s trailer, Samantha said, “Today, I had gathered the strength to come here at any cost because of the respect I have for Gunasekar. For some, cinema is just a part of their life. But for Gunasekar, it is his life. He invests his life in every film and he has done the same for Shaakuntalam. I have come here to see your appreciation and love for him.”

Samantha’s last film Yashoda, in which she played an undercover police officer, had received mixed responses. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Her next film Kushi, with actor Vijay Devarakonda, is also expected to be released early this year.

Watch Shaakuntalam trailer here: