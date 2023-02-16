Actor Robo Shankar fined after two Alexandrine parakeets seized from his house

The action came after an animal welfare activist filed a complaint after watching Robo Shankarâ€™s recent video of his house which showed the parakeets in a cage.

news News

Two Alexandrine parakeets have been seized from Tamil actor Robo Shankarâ€™s house in Chennai on Wednesday, February 15 by the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Control Bureau. The parakeets were spotted when the actor posted a few videos uploaded by the actorâ€™s family on social media. The Indian Express reported that these parrots are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (species that are not endangered but protected). According to The Times of India, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been levied on the actor, which is the maximum penalty for this violation.

TOI reported that this action came after an animal welfare activist filed a complaint after watching Robo Shankarâ€™s recent video of his house made for a popular YouTube channel. In the video, the actor and his family are seen feeding the parrots that are in cages. Following the complaint, officers from the wildlife control bureau inspected Robo Shankarâ€™s house and seized the birds. Further investigation is underway. Speaking to ToI, an official from the bureau said that the maximum penalty for this offence has been levied. He also added that further investigations are underway.

Officials said that the health of the birds recovered from Robo Shankarâ€™s house will be monitored for a few days, and they will be rehabilitated and released into the wild.

In July 2020, nearly 500 birds for sale were rescued from the Central Railway Station in Chennai by the city police. The birds were then handed over to the wildlife department in the city. The birds were from exotic and local breeds and had been brought in a goods carrier all the way from Howrah in West Bengal.