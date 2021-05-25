Actor Rashmika Mandanna to highlight stories of 'ordinary heroes'

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Tamil movie ‘Sulthan’ and is currently gearing up for the release of Telugu movie ‘Pushpa’.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Tamil movie Sulthan, shared a video of herself talking about finding hope and remaining positive during the pandemic. The video was shared by the actor on all her social media handles on Monday. The actor started the video by acknowledging how life has become so unpredictable during the COVID-19 pandemic and noted how the pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges that are impacting our everyday life.

“Hey guys, I hope you are keeping safe in these crazy, unpredictable times. Covid has challenged us in ways we could have never imagined, and we weren’t prepared for something like this. Sudden changes in our daily lives, coupled with anxiety and uncertainty which is overwhelming for a lot of you and has been extremely overwhelming for me personally. It took me a while to digest the fact that it was happening all over again,” Rashmika said.

Noting how staying positive would enable us to fight the virus, Rashmika shared with fans that stories of ordinary heroes doing extraordinary things have given her hope. Rashmika said she wanted to highlight these stories in the next couple of weeks. “But in times like this, what I have realised is it is better to stay positive, and with a positive mind, we are a step closer to winning this war. I was thinking for the next couple of weeks, I wanted to highlight a few stories of our ordinary heroes doing extraordinary stuff which has given me hope and put a smile on my face. It has made me realise that when we are fighting with something like this, there is absolutely no barrier of language or where they are from, which is amazing and makes me extremely proud. I am doing this to bring a smile on your face and give a little hope and thank these heroes personally.”

She concluded the video by extending her warm wishes and love to fans. “Loads of love to you, loads of strength to you, we will get through this. Be well, be safe,” the 25-year-old actor said.

Rashmika will be next seen in Telugu film Pushpa and is currently working on Bollywood movie Mission Majnu.