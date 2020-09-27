Actor Rakul Preet moves Delhi HC, seeks restrain on media reports on drug probe

Rakul Preet Singh was earlier summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai as part of the investigation in the drugs case.

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh moved the Delhi High Court, seeking urgent interim directions to restrain the media from running shows or publishing articles against her in connection with the drug probe, which emerged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The matter is likely to come up for hearing in the coming week.

The petition filed through advocates Himanshu Yadav, Aman Hingorani and Shweta Hingorani claims that Rakul Preet has been in Hyderabad for a film shoot and was shocked to see media reports to the effect that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned her to appear before it in Mumbai on September 24 in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Rhea Chakraborty's drugs case.

"The petitioner had received no such summons from the NCB at either of her Hyderabad or Mumbai addresses and accordingly she remained in Hyderabad. The petitioner's father decided to take the morning flight on 24.9.2020 to Mumbai from Hyderabad to ascertain the truth of such reports," the plea said.

"However, from the evening of 23.9.2020 itself, the media started running fake news to the effect that the petitioner, who was in Hyderabad, had supposedly reached Mumbai on the evening of 23.9.2020 for the NCB investigation," it said further.

It added that around 11:20 am on September 24, Rakul Preet received summons under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 dated September 23 through WhatsApp, which said that she had to appear in person before the NCB in Mumbai at 10 am on September 24.

It is from the email dated September 24 from the NCB that the actor learnt that the case in which she has been required to appear, has been registered, the plea said.

Rakul Preet had approached the Delhi High Court last week as well, seeking its direction asking the media not to telecast, publish or circulate on the television channels, cable, print or social media, as the case may be, any content in the context of actor Rhea Chakraborty's narcotic drugs case that maligns or slanders the petitioner. She also asked the court to not allow the media to run any content that contains anything defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths against her, or to use sensational headlines, photographs, video-footage or social media links, which invade the actorâ€™s privacy.

While issuing notice on the said first plea, a single-judge bench of the High Court, presided by Justice Navin Chawla, said, "There has to be some restraint. Media gets to know information even before the officers themselves. Reputations are getting tarnished."

The bench further said, "It is hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the programme code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul Preet Singh."